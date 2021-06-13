Larks Bring the Beef in 10-1 Rout: Bismarck Larks : Bismarck Larks

The Larks bats were on point in a 10-1 rout of the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday night.

Prior to the game, four players participated in a home-run derby presented by the ND Beef Commision. The home-runs carried into the game, with Larks outfielder, Ben Teel, connecting for his first homerun of the season. The two-run homer off of Loggers' reliever Eli Campbell extended the Larks lead to three in the fifth.

In the seventh inning, Larks catcher Spencer Sarringar joined the homerun party, drilling his second homer of the season, hitting a no-doubt home run off of Anthony Imhoff for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Sarringar now leads the Larks with two home runs.Â

Lark's starter, Carson Tonini dazzled in his second start. The righty went 4.2 innings allowing just two walks and no earned runs. Tonini lowered his season ERA to 0.93 and added to his impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio now carrying 13 strikeouts with only three walks allowed in 2021.

Following Tonini's start, the Larks bullpen continued to shut the door of the opposition. The winning pitcher, Carter Rost (2-0, 2.16 ERA) tossed 3.1 innings allowing no runs and walks while striking out three. Brett Barnett tossed the final inning to close the book on a great night for the Larks, hitting 91 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Larks continue their six game homestand on Sunday afternoon, for a 4:05 first pitch against the Loggers. Drew Beazley makes his second start of the season against Cameron Robinson on BNC Family Fun Day.

