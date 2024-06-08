Stingers Fall 13-7 to Express

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







EAU CLAIRE, WI - Express win 13-7 over the Stingers and sweep the 2-game series. It was offense heavy for Eau Claire as they outscored Willmar 23-11.

Stingers jumped out in front with an RBI single from Maximus Martin (Georgia State) in the top of the 1st. Express answered with an RBI single of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Stingers retook the lead on an RBI Single from Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) in the top of the 2nd. However, the Express tallied 7 runs in the 3rd inning to take an 8-2 lead.

Willmar responded with 5 runs in the top of the 4th, highlighted by a Sojka 3-run home run. Other runs scored from a Brayden Jacobson (St. Cloud State) RBI single, and Derek Lopez (Florida Gulf Coast) scored on a wild pitch. However, that was the end of the Stinger scoring.

Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) collected 2 hits for the Stingers, scored a run and reached base 3 times in the game.

Starting pitcher Sam Schofield (Georgia State) had a rough outing. 2.2 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs (all earned), 4 walks, and 3 strike-outs.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Sam Tyrpa, who finished the game tonight. Tyrpa pitched 5.1 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs (3 earned), and 1 walk.

Eau Claire hitters were prepared for the Stinger pitching. They collected 24 hits and 11 walks in the series.

The Stingers travel to St. Cloud to face the Rox in a 3-game series starting at 4:05 P.M. tomorrow afternoon.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.