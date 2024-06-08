Sigh of Relief: Rafters Down Mallards 10-4

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters launched three round-trippers Saturday night and cruised to a much-needed 10-4 victory over the Madison Mallards. Jake Beauchaine homered twice and Trotter Boston added one of his own to end the Rafters' three-game losing streak.

The Mallards scored the first two runs of the ballgame against Rafters' starter Zach Voss, but the real fun started in the bottom of the second. With Greyson Shafer on first, Beauchaine ripped a two-run shot to tie the game off Tyson Romero. Bryson Stripling would then single in Mason Onate a few batters later to give the Rafters a 3-2 lead.

And just one inning later, Beauchaine did it again.

After Kyler McIntosh beat out what would have been an inning-ending double play ball, Beauchaine stepped to the plate and sent a no-doubter to left field. His second homer in as many innings gave Wisconsin Rapids a 5-2 lead.

Voss would finish his day with three solid innings of work, allowing just those two runs while striking two. It was a necessary bounce-back effort after a rough first start against Wausau. Evan Parmer then took the baton from Voss and spun three strong of his own with just one run ceded. He would earn the win for his efforts.

Rafters' bats stayed hot in the bottom of the fifth. McIntosh scored on a double steal executed to perfection by Mason Onate, then Trotter Boston hit a three-run homer to increase the lead to 9-2

Madison added a couple of runs on solo shots in the sixth and eighth innings, but the game was well in hand at that point. A combination of Cannon Restine, Sidney Ferry, and Noah Rodriguez was utilized to slam the door and put the finishing touches on the most dominant win of the season.

The Rafters now stand at 5-6 on the season and will look to get back to.500 Sunday afternoon as they welcome the La Crosse Loggers to Witter Field for a 1:05 first pitch. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League Sports Network and Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

