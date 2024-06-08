Kingfish Dominate Traverse City 11-0 for Second Straight Win

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish followed their blowout win from Friday with another one on Saturday against the Traverse City Pit Spitters 11-0.

Unlike Friday, the Kingfish offense didn't waste any time scoring as Justin Hausser cashed in DJ Ghiorso's lead-off triple with an RBI single in the first, making it 1-0.

Both starting pitchers escaped some jams over the next few innings as Kenosha left the bases loaded in the second, and Traverse City left two runners on in the third.

However, the third time through the Kingfish order would be rocky for Traverse City starter Jagger Neely as he loaded up the bases with two outs, leading to a pitching change. The change was not effective for the Pit Spitters as Robert Newland drove in all three runs with a double to left-center field on a 3-2 count.

Cole Tolbert finished his day on the mound shortly after with four strikeouts in five innings of work.

The Kingfish offense didn't slow down either as Nick Giamarusti scored on a sacrifice fly, followed by a Brandon Nigh RBI single in the sixth.

Three more runs were scored over the next two innings by the Kingfish to further expand their lead to 9-0. Justin Hausser would put the exclamation point on this game with a 2-RBI single in the ninth, getting the Kingfish to double-digit runs for the second time this season.

Tsubasa Tomii and Grant Brooks each pitched two innings out of the bullpen with five combined strikeouts and allowing two total hits.

