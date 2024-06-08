Beetles Win 6-4 vs MoonDogs

ALEXANDRIA, MN - In the yearly Alexandria game, the Beetles won 6-4 over the Mankato MoonDogs, sweeping the home-and-home matchup.

On consecutive nights, the MoonDogs jumped ahead in the first inning; scoring on an RBI double from Brody Delamielleure (Florida State). This was the only lead of the night for Mankato.

Alexandria scored 2 in the 1st on a 2-run RBI single from Colin Hynek (Georgia State). Hynek drove in the third run in the 3rd inning on another RBI single. He finished the day 3-4 with those 3 RBIs and a double.

J.D. Hennen (Augustana) pitched another quality outing, throwing 6 innings, allowing 1 run (unearned), 2 hits and 6 strike-outs. He improved his record to 2-0 in the early season, and has yet to allow an earned run.

The Beetle bullpen held on after a late rally from Mankato. Will Henry (Augustana) made his third appearance, going 1.1 innings allowing 2 runs on 3 hits.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Adam Troy (Pepperdine) made his second appearance and earned the save. He allowed 1 run on a Josh Alexander (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) solo home run, and struck out 3 in 1.2 innings.

The Beetles will return as the Willmar Stingers tomorrow night starting a 2-game series in Eau Claire against the Express. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

