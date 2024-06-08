Moody & Marx Combine to Shutout Green Bay, Loggers Win 1-0

GREEN BAY, WI - After a pair of high-scoring affairs between in the La Crosse Loggers and Green Bay Rockers the two previous nights in La Crosse, the series switched to Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay where the visiting Loggers edged the host Rockers by a final score of 1-0 on Friday night.

Loggers started Brendan Moody locked horns with Green Bay starter Caden Capomaccio in an old fashioned pitchers duel as Moody would toss six scoreless innings, limiting the Rockers to just two hits while allowing two walks and striking out seven.

RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) singled to start the contest in the top of the first inning but Capomaccio would not surrender another hit over his five innings of work before he turned it over to Henry Chabot with the game locked in a scoreless tie.

The game's lone run would cross the plate in the top of the eighth when Gable Mitchell (Iowa) singled with one out and was followed by a free pass issued to Elijah Ickes (Hawaii) before Zach Wadas (TCU) came up with a clutch two-out RBI single to drive in Mitchell and give the Lumbermen a 1-0 lead that they would not surrender.

Brayden Marx came on to relieve Moody and tossed three scoreless innings to earn the win. He did not surrender a hit, walked two and struck out four over his three frames of work.

With the win the Loggers improved to 7-4 while Green Bay dropped to 2-8. The same two teams will conclude this series on Saturday afternoon in Green Bay with a 3:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled.

