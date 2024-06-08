Rockers Aim to Even Series With the Loggers

Green Bay Rockers at bat

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - For the final time this summer, the Rockers and the Loggers are set to go head-to-head this afternoon. First pitch between Green Bay and La Crosse is at 3:05 p.m.

The first two games of the series took place in La Crosse, with the teams combining for 35 runs over that stretch. However, yesterday's contest was the complete opposite, as the Rockers and Loggers only mustered up seven hits collectively. It was a true pitcher's duel until La Crosse catcher Jack Collins (Long Beach State) brought home a score with a single in the eighth inning.

Both squads hope to recapture their excellent pitching and defense this afternoon, and Green Bay is going to roll with Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC) on the mound to do so. The lefty leads the Rockers with 10 innings pitched so far this summer, and opposing teams are hitting just.143 against him.

On opening day at Wausau, Grubich entered the game as a reliever and proceeded to strike out 12 Woodchucks in just six innings. Then in his first start at Fond Du Lac, the freshman only ceded four hits across four frames of action.

As for the Loggers, they are set to go with Micah Worley (Modesto Junior College) on the bump. In his lone appearance of the season against the Rochester Honkers, the lefty only allowed one run and a pair of hits in four innings on the mound. Worley also fanned six batters that day.

Gates for today's game open at 2:00 p.m. and from then until the end of the third inning, The Cougars will be playing live music along the concourse of Capital Credit Union Park. It's also 920 day at the park, which means tickets are $9 dollars and beers/sodas will be priced at $2 for the afternoon matinee.

