Bucks Blitz Honkers 16-6

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







In their first trip to Waterloo of the 2024 campaign, Rochester fell 16-6.

The Honkers fell behind in the second 4-0, however rallied to push across four of their own. Augusto Mungarrieta got the scoring started when he put the ball in play and scored two. Petey Craska followed that up with a two-RBI single to tie the game.

Mungarrieta came through again in the fourth, driving in the go-ahead run.

However, the bottom of that inning proved to be Rochester's undoing. They gave up eight runs and faced 12 hitters.

Gabriel Aragon came in for the seventh and eighth and tossed two scoreless frames.

The Bucks will look for the sweep tomorrow, first pitch is at 6:35.

