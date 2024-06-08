Larks Win Fourth Straight, Sweep Series Against Mud Puppies 14-2

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(BISMARCK, ND) - The Larks score in every inning after the first, with every starter recording at least one hit.

The Larks struck first in the bottom of the second inning, capitalizing on miscues from the Mud Puppies infielders. Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky) started the inning with a single and exchanged places with Joey Baran (Western Kentucky) after being eliminated on a fielder's choice. The Mud Puppies recorded the second out of the inning after Baran was thrown out at third base, trying to advance from first on a single through the right side of the infield from Michael Davinni (University of Utah). Davinni moved into scoring position after a stolen base and scored the game's first run on a ground ball through the wickets of the Minnesota third basemen. Bismarck added another run in the third from the Northwoods League batting average leader Theo Bryant IV (Tennessee Tech) on a mammoth homerun, his second of the season.

The Mud Puppies finally got to Larks' starter Kobe Andrade (Baylor University) in the fourth inning, recording their first hit while scoring two runs. Easton Fritcher (University of Minnesota) walked with one out and was eliminated trying to score from first base on Minnesota's first hit of the game, a double from Nick Ibrahim (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville). Joshua Koskie (Augustana University) drove in Ibrahim for the first run of the game for the Mud Pups on a single up the middle. First basemen Brock Larsen (University of Minnesota-Crookston) tied the game at 2-2, scoring Koskie on another single up the middle.

Bismarck reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring three runs on just one hit. Tye Wood (University of New Mexico) led off the frame with a walk and Theo Bryant IV reached on another error by the Mud Puppies third basemen. CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) put the Larks ahead, crushing a double down the right-field line to score Wood. Kyle Hvisten knocked in his tenth RBI in four games on a productive out, scoring Bryant IV on a ground ball to the second basemen and advancing Richmond 90 feet to third base. Joey Baran extended the Larks' lead in the following at-bat, scoring Richmond on a sacrifice fly for his first RBI of the season.

After scoring two runs in the sixth the Larks added four insurance runs in the seventh, sending nine batters to the plate. Kyle Hvidsten reached base on a hit-by-pitch to start the inning and advanced to third on a single from the Larks catcher Joey Baran, allowing Michael Davinni to drive in the first run of the frame on a sacrifice fly. Mathis Meurant then doubled to put two birds in scoring position for Andrew Ivy Jr (Arizona Christian University) who recorded his second and third RBI of the evening on a single to right field. Ivy Jr would score on the third error from the Minnesota third basemen after moving into scoring position on a single from Tye Wood.

Bismarck extended the lead to 14-2 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Kyle Hvidsten reached base to start consecutive innings on a walk and scored on an RBI single from Joey Baran. Michael Davinni followed with a single, scoring Baran and advancing to third on a throwing error by the Minnesota right fielder. The third run came home on a 3-6 double play from Jaylen Edmonds, scoring Baran and eliminating Meurant who reached on a dropped third strike.

Bismarck has won seven out of their last eight games while improving their first-place record to 8-4. The team is home for the next three days, with a two-game series against the Minot Hot Tots and a split home-road series with the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm on Sunday, and 6:35 pm on Monday and Tuesday.

