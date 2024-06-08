Huskies Allow Winning Run in the 9th, Lose Heartbreaker, 7-6, vs Thunder Bay

The Duluth Huskies dropped its second game in a row against the Thunder Bay Border Cats Saturday night, allowing the game-winning run to score in the ninth.

After getting routed last night, the Huskies (6-6) responded yet again, but could not come up with the big hit necessary to push them over the finish line against the Great Plains East-leading Border Cats (10-2).

They were impacted by another short start from their pitching staff. Brayden Curtis lasted only one inning for Duluth, allowing three runs in the top of the first for another early deficit. Thunder Bay sent nine to the plate despite just one hit in the inning.

Tonight, however, the Huskies immediately responded with four of their own in the bottom of the first to take their first lead, 4-3, in the first. Charlie Sutherland delivered the big hit in the frame, delivering a single that tipped off the glove of Border Cats second baseman Cole LeClair and into shallow right field.

The lead would be short-lived however, as the Border Cats struck for two in the top of the second, thanks to a triple by Kyle Morrison and a wild pitch.

MJ Sweeney put the Huskies back on top in the fourth inning with an RBI single. However, that was it for the Huskies offense. Unfortunately for them, the Border Cats had a little more left in the tank.

The Border Cats tied it in the sixth, and then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. Ty Brooks, back in the lineup after having the day off yesterday, delivered an RBI triple to put the Border Cats on top.

In the ninth, Thunder Bay brought in their big 6'3 closer, Sean Heppner, who extended his Northwoods League lead with his third save of the summer, striking out Carter Kalin with two runners on base to end the game.

The loss was charged to Charlie Dohemann, who got big outs for the Huskies in his 2.1 innings of work, but couldn't get all of them.

The six game series now shifts back to Canada for the final two games, with Thunder Bay currently winners of three of the four. First pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 5:05 pm CST.

