Rockers Drop Game Four to Loggers

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers lost the finale of a four-game series against the Loggers 3-2. La Crosse won the season series 3-1 over Green Bay after triumphing in the previous two games at Capital Credit Union Park.

The first inning came with runs on both sides. La Crosse struck first with a Zach Wadas (TCU) double to score the Loggers first run, and a Luke Davis (Long Beach City College) to score their second. The Rockers retaliated with a run of their own thanks to a Jake Bold (Princeton) RBI single.

From there the pitchers took over, only two more runs scored in the rest of the game, one from each team in the fourth. Rocker's reliever Treshon Paschal (Southern Arkansas) came in with one out remaining in the fourth and picked up 2 strikeouts and only gave up 1 hit during his two-inning stint. But it was Kyle Dobyns (Hawaii) who was the Rockers biggest star today. He faced ten batters, recorded five strikeouts, no hits, walks, or runs.

Despite the stellar pitching, Green Bay was unable to make up the deficit to the Loggers, and the game ended 3-2 in favor of the visitors. Next, the Rockers travel to Mequon to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The next game at Capital Credit Union Park will be on Monday, June 10th to host the Chi nooks. Dani Maus will perform live music, starting when gates open at 5:30. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the 2024 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.