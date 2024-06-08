Rivet's Win Streak Snapped by Royal Oak
June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rivets were put into a hole early and could not recover from the early defect. After the early struggles, the Rivet pitching staff settled in and held the Leprechauns scoreless for 5 straight innings.
Rockford attempted a late game rally with two runs in both the 8th and 9th inning but came up short.
Tommy Townsend continued his hot streak with 2 RBIs with Jack Zebig adding one more. Alex Day recorded five relief innings only allowing one hit with five strikeouts.
Final Score: Rockford Rivets 4, Royal Oak Leprechauns 9
