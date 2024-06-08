Honkers Loose Game Two, Swept by Waterloo

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







One swing could've been the difference in Rochester's 5-3 loss to Waterloo on Saturday. When Mattie Thomasdug into the left-handed batter's box in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, he did do as the go-ahead run.

However, fortune again was not on the Honkers' side in 2024. Thomas popped out and they fell to 2-10.

Cam Cunnings gave the team two shutout innings, keeping Rochester in the game. He now has gone 5.2 innings to start the summer without surrendering a run.

Dom Rodriguez drove in a run in the fifth with an RBI double, apart of a 2/3 night where he reached four times.

Rochester will be in Mankato tomorrow to take on the Moondogs, first pitch is at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.