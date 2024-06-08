Honkers Loose Game Two, Swept by Waterloo
June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
One swing could've been the difference in Rochester's 5-3 loss to Waterloo on Saturday. When Mattie Thomasdug into the left-handed batter's box in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, he did do as the go-ahead run.
However, fortune again was not on the Honkers' side in 2024. Thomas popped out and they fell to 2-10.
Cam Cunnings gave the team two shutout innings, keeping Rochester in the game. He now has gone 5.2 innings to start the summer without surrendering a run.
Dom Rodriguez drove in a run in the fifth with an RBI double, apart of a 2/3 night where he reached four times.
Rochester will be in Mankato tomorrow to take on the Moondogs, first pitch is at 6:35.
