Rox Offense Rolls Again to Complete First Sweep of the Season

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (5-7) scored their first series sweep of the summer with a 14-1 defeat of the Minot Hot Tots (2-8) on Saturday, June 8. The Rox outscored Minot 27-4 in two games on the weekend and have averaged 10 runs per game at Joe Faber Field.

Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) mirrored Brigden Parker's (University of Kansas) Friday night start, pitching five innings of one-run baseball. McElyea struck out five Hot Tots on the way to his first win of the summer. The Rox bullpen tailed him with four scoreless innings, as Ryan Rushing (Indiana University), Marcus Kruzan (University of St. Thomas), Dallis Moran (Nicholls State University), and Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) combined to shut down Minot.

At the plate, Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University) opened the evening with a jolt. As the first Rox batter of the game, he blasted the first pitch he saw over the fence for a solo home run, his first of the season. Smith finished the series going 5-for-9 with five stolen bases and five runs batted in, two of them coming in a seven-run fourth inning for the Rox. After Smith's single brought in a pair of runs, Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) promptly followed him with another two-run single.

St. Cloud would break into double digits for the second straight night in the fifth inning, which got rolling with Gunner Antillon's (California Baptist University) second RBI of the night. Two frames later, Will Henson (Ohio State University) tagged a two-run single that set up Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) for a two-run home run. Higdon, who reached base four times in the game, has gone deep twice in his last three games.

The Rox also enjoyed a sparkling night on defense, having entered the night with the best fielding percentage in the Northwoods League. They recorded three double plays, beginning with an outfield assist to home plate by Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) in the fourth inning. St. Cloud also picked up twin killings on ground balls in the sixth and ninth innings.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Piercen McElyea!

The Rox will continue their homestand with three games against the Willmar Stingers beginning on Sunday, June 9 at 4:05 p.m. Sunday's game, presented by Rengel Printing Company, will feature a poster schedule giveaway to all fans and double as the first Coborn's Kids Day of the summer. Rox youth fans will have the opportunity to run the bases and get on-field autographs after the game. The Highway 23 Rivalry will continue with 6:35 p.m. first pitches on Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com and set the Rox as your favorite team.

