Pit Spitters Get Swept in Series Finale

June 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 11-0, in front of a 2,627-person crowd at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters fall to 7-5 on the season.

The Kingfish offense started early with a lead-off walk by Dj Ghiorso. After a couple of pass balls thrown by Jagger Neely, Ghiorso advanced his way to third. Justin Hausser singled to right field scoring Ghiorso giving the Kingfish an early 1-0 lead. The Kingfish picked the offense back up in the top of the fifth as Hausser doubled, and Karter Wong and Christopher Schuchart walked to load the bases. Robert Newland hit a bases clearing double to extend the Kingfish lead to 4-0. The Kingfish offensive continued in the top of the sixth with back-to-back singles from Nick Giamarusti and Ghiorso. Hausser followed up with a sacrifice flyout to score Giamarusti to make it 5-0. Brandon Nigh singled, scoring Ghiorso to make it 6-0 Kingfish. Schuchart and Gavin Taylor walked in the top of the seventh for the Kingfish. Eli Duncan and Taylor swapped places following the fielder's choice to put runners on the corners with two outs. Giamarusti singled to right field scoring Schuchart to make it 7-0. Then Duncan stole home to make it 8-0 Kingfish. Wong walked in the top of the eighth for the Kingfish with no answer from the Pit Spitters offense at the bottom of the eighth. The Kingfish offense continued when Schuchart doubled scoring Wong to extend the Kingfish lead to 9-0. Jack Fitzharris and Ghiorso hit back-to-back singles in the top of the ninth. Hausser then hit a bases clearing single to center to give the Kingfish the final 11-0 score against the Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters drop to 7-5 on the season, while the Kingfish improve to 7-5. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jagger Neely threw four and two thirds' innings giving up three runs on five hits, walking five, and striking out four. Seth Gurr threw and inning and a third, giving up two runs on four hits and struck out three. Logan Pikur threw two innings giving up two runs on two hits, three walks and struck out one. Charlie Wolf threw an inning giving up two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will take to the road for a two-game road trip as they'll face the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch is 1:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

