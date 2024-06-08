No Sound, No Problem: Express Sweep the Stingers on a Silent Night

Eau Claire, WI - In a quiet game due to audio difficulties, the Express completed the sweep of the Willmar Stingers, winning 13-7.

This was a game that had it all, from errors, to awkward bounces, to timely hitting, the Express opened up their first win streak of the 2024 campaign. The offense was quiet tonight until the third inning, when Eau Claire's offense broke open. The inning began with a Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) RBI single, which was followed by hits from Davis Rivers (Texas Tech), Ragan Pinnow (Augustana), Colton Wemhoff (Kansas), and Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) to push seven runs across the board.

The Express would manufacture another five runs in the fifth and sixth innings which would seal the game, as Willmar was held scoreless after the fourth.

Henry Wilkinson (Minnesota- Duluth) earns the win (2-0) for the Trains, while Samuel Schofield (Georgia State) takes the loss.

The Express continue the homestand tomorrow, for an afternoon matinee at Carson Park. First pitch is set for 2:05pm CT.

