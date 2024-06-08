MoonDogs Fall to Big Sticks

After finishing yesterday's game earlier this evening your MoonDogs suffered a tough loss at home to Badlands, 14-7.

The MoonDog bats were still hot from the game prior however not enough to keep up with Badlands.

The first runs of the game were scored in the third and fourth inning each by Mankato, one of which on an RBI sac fly by Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette).

Badlands offense had been slow since arriving in Mankato, however they exploded in the fifth inning and kept going all the way until the end of the game.

Mankato would chip away at Badlands lead throughout the game but never made it all the way back.

Badlands went on to score 7 runs in the eighth inning essentially putting this game out of reach for Mankato.

Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene) hit his first, and the MoonDogs first at ISG Field, home run in the ninth to bring the deficit to 7 runs.

Jake Swartz (University of Illinois) started on the mound for Mankato throwing 3 innings allowing no runs but was then pulled.

Mankato will face off against Rochester tomorrow and Monday for the Highway 14 rivalry series here at ISG Field, looking to bounce back.

