Stars Top Wild 2-1 in Shootout Thriller

October 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured their first win of the season in a 2-1 shootout thriller against the Iowa Wild on Saturday night. Stars goaltender Landon Bow stopped 35 shots in an incredible outing to fuel the team's success.

The teams battled through a scoreless first period in which Bow made a series of nine impressive saves. On the other end of the ice, Wild netminder Mat Robson fought off all 10 of the Stars shots in the first period of his professional career. Texas went through a pair of scoreless chances on the power play and killed off one Iowa penalty in the period to skate scoreless into the intermission. Fourteen total penalties, nine on Iowa, five on Texas, were assessed throughout the contest. However, each team came up empty on the man advantage.

Five minutes into the second, Jason Robertson beat Robson to break the scoreless tie. As Texas batted in the offensive zone, a puck deflected off the back of the Robson from behind the goal line. Robertson capitalized on the opportunity and tapped his second career goal behind the netminder. Nearing the end of the frame, Iowa briefly believed they had tied the score, but after further review no goal was called due to goalie interference.

Bow continued to carry a phenomenal effort into the third as well as a 1-0 lead. As Iowa battled for the equalizer, Kyle Rau grabbed the puck for a breakaway, challenging Bow one-on-one. The Stars netminder then rose to the occasion, making an unbelievable blocker save followed by a sprawling right pad stop at the goal line to preserve the lead. Bow would come short of the shutout however as seven minutes in, Gerald Mayhew ripped a shot wide of the net. Gabriel Dumont got to the left of the net to clean up Mayhew's rebound of the end boards, leveling the score at one and eventually forcing overtime.

Two minutes into the extra period, Riley Tufte drew a high sticking call that put Texas on the man advantage for the remainder of overtime. Each goalie stood strong through the overtime trials, though, to force the second shootout of the weekend.

Rau opened the shootout for Iowa but was shut down by Bow at the net. Texas countered with Denis Gurianov, who ripped a shot through the legs of Robson to give his team the advantage with his second shootout goal in as many nights. In the second round, Mayhew converted for Iowa and Tanner Kero answered to keep the advantage with his first career shootout tally. With the game in his hands, Bow completed the effort to earn his 52nd career win, stopping J.T. Brown in the third round of the shootout to secure the victory.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Tanner Kero (TEX)

Landon Bow (TEX)

Mat Robson (IA)

The Stars return home to H-E-B Center on Friday, Oct. 18 to begin a two-game set against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Texas is slated to retire their first jersey in franchise history as they honor Travis Morin's historic career.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.