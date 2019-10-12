P-Bruins Defeat Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Home Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I.. - The Providence Bruins won its third consecutive game on Saturday night with a 3-2 victory over the Rochester Americans. Jakub Lauko and Anders Bjork both scored in the second period and Oskar Steen recorded the game-winning goal in the third period for Providence. Max Lagace tallied 30 saves on 32 shots in his second win of the season.

COACH'S QUOTE

"It was a slower start and a fast finish," said Jay Leach, head coach of the Bruins. "I thought for the most part we were good against a good team.

"He (Lagace) made huge saves in the third for us when we needed it. Whether it's off his knob, whether it's a two-pad stack - he's making saves. You're not going to win without goaltending like that. He was huge for us. He's been great."

THOUGHTS FROM THE PLAYERS

Oskar Steen (Game-winning goal)

"It feels like we're a strong team. It's hard to score against us. We have two good goalies and good defense. It feels like we're a good winning team that can win even if we don't play our best game."

Paul Carey (2 shots)

"It feels great. That was a huge win. It was back-and-forth hockey tonight and Max kept us in it. Two of our rookies stepped up with some big time goals and that's what we needed to get the win tonight. It was a character win. We could easily have just stayed back when we got that lead, but we tried to keep the pressure on them. That's a good team coming in here. For us to come away with two points is huge and we'll hope to keep this streak going into tomorrow."

STATS

Both Lauko and Steen scored their first professional goals in the win.

Urho Vaakanainen recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two assists.

Alex Petrovic recorded an assist for the second consecutive game.

Through two games, Lagace has recorded two wins and made 58 saves on 60 shots for a .967 save percentage and a 1.00 goals against average.

NEXT GAME

The Bruins will play host to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, October 13 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

