Chicago Wolves Earn Shootout Triumph

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Gage Quinney's backhand score in the first round of the shootout sparked the Chicago Wolves to a 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday night at AT&T Center.

Rookie forward Lucas Elvenes scored in regulation for the Wolves (1-2-0-0) while Elmhurst native Garret Sparks stopped 32 of 33 shots in regulation and overtime along with all three shootout attempts by the Rampage (3-0-0-1).

Elvenes, a 20-year-old Angelholm, Sweden, native, scored 6:45 into the third to break a scoreless tie. San Antonio turned over the puck in its own end -- with help from Quinney lifting a Rampage player's stick. Elvenes rifled a shot from the slot past Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio pulled even at 10:50 of the third when forward Nick Lappin knocked home a rebound. Former Wolves defenseman Jake Walman wriggled free for a blast from the right circle that Sparks rejected, but Lappin pounced on the rebound to make it 1-1.

Quinney was the only player to tally in the three-round shootout. Sparks (1-1-0) earned his first win in a Wolves uniform while Wilcox (0-0-1) finished with 31 saves.

