Chicago Wolves Earn Shootout Triumph
October 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Gage Quinney's backhand score in the first round of the shootout sparked the Chicago Wolves to a 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday night at AT&T Center.
Rookie forward Lucas Elvenes scored in regulation for the Wolves (1-2-0-0) while Elmhurst native Garret Sparks stopped 32 of 33 shots in regulation and overtime along with all three shootout attempts by the Rampage (3-0-0-1).
Elvenes, a 20-year-old Angelholm, Sweden, native, scored 6:45 into the third to break a scoreless tie. San Antonio turned over the puck in its own end -- with help from Quinney lifting a Rampage player's stick. Elvenes rifled a shot from the slot past Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.
San Antonio pulled even at 10:50 of the third when forward Nick Lappin knocked home a rebound. Former Wolves defenseman Jake Walman wriggled free for a blast from the right circle that Sparks rejected, but Lappin pounced on the rebound to make it 1-1.
Quinney was the only player to tally in the three-round shootout. Sparks (1-1-0) earned his first win in a Wolves uniform while Wilcox (0-0-1) finished with 31 saves.
The Wolves wrap up their road trip on Friday, Oct. 18, at Rockford before hosting the IceHogs in an Illinois Lottery Cup clash on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Allstate Arena. To get the economical 10-voucher Flex Pack, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2019
- Heat Push Past San Diego in Home-Opening Win - Stockton Heat
- Farabee Scores in Second Straight Game as Phantoms Earn Point - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Top Wild 2-1 in Shootout Thriller - Texas Stars
- Despite a Great Effort, the Rocket Defeated 4-2 by the Admirals in Milwaukee - Laval Rocket
- Chicago Wolves Earn Shootout Triumph - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Defeat Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Home Opener - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Lose Home Opener in Overtime, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Bruins - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Win Third Straight - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boyd Scores in Overtime to Lift Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Batherson Buries OT Winner for Sens First Win of Season - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Battle with Crunch Ends in 6-3 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Earn Three-Point Weekend in 5-4 OT Loss - Binghamton Devils
- Jasek's Overtime Heroics Lead Comets Over Penguins - Utica Comets
- Desrosiers Debuts Strongly, But Wolf Pack Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Double up Monsters, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Beat Sound Tigers, 4-1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Suffer Shutout Loss to Toronto - Manitoba Moose
- Third Overall Pick Dach Assigned to Rockford on Conditioning Stint - Rockford IceHogs
- Dansk to Vegas; Ferguson Joins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Set to Close out Doubleheader in Winnipeg - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Host Gulls in Home Opener - Stockton Heat
- Sturtz Reassigned to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, October 12 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview - October 12 at Providence Bruins - Rochester Americans
- Reign Succumbs to Colorado Rally in OT - Ontario Reign
- Moose Drop Home Opener to Toronto - Manitoba Moose
- Barracuda Return Home, Cruise Past Gulls 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Roar Back for 4-3 OT Win over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Tripped up at San Jose 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Comes from Behind in Third Straight Game for 5-4 Victory - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.