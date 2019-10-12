Heat Push Past San Diego in Home-Opening Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Eetu Tuulola's first professional goal proved pivotal, finishing as the game-winner as the Stockton Heat improved to 3-0 for the first time in team history with a 5-3 win over San Diego Saturday night at Stockton Arena. The marker was one of two points on the night for Tuulola, who was joined by Brandon Davidson and Glenn Gawdin in scoring their first goals of the season. Six Heat players registered multi-point efforts on the night, led by Davidson and Gawdin with three points each and Tuulola, Ryan Lomberg, Byron Froese and Dillon Dube with a pair, respectively. The Heat coughed up the first goal of the game early but responded with four-consecutive goals to take control of the game until a late push by San Diego tightened the gap at 4-3. Buddy Robinson finished off the game with an empty-netter to produce the 5-3 final score. The contest was another strong performance from the penalty kill, which went 5-for-5 in the home opener.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (24 shots, 21 saves)

L: Kevin Boyle (31 shots, 27 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Eetu Tuulola (1g,1a), Second - Brandon Davidson (1g,2a), Third - Ryan Lomberg (1g,1a)

Final Shots: STK - 32, SD - 24

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SD - 0-5

- Ryan Lomberg became the most tenured Heat player of all time, playing in his 201st game. He scored his first goal of the season in the second period. Eetu Tuulola's assist on Lomberg's goal was his first professional point.

- Tuulola later scored to put Stockton ahead 4-1, his first professional goal.

- Glenn Gawdin's first-period goal was his first marker of the season. Dillon Dube recorded his first point of the campaign with an assist.

- Brandon Davidson tallied his first goal of the season to put Stockton ahead 3-1, his first score since February 17 of last year - also against San Diego.

- Six players registered multi-point games for Stockton, including Gawdin and Davidson with three points each and Tuulola, Lomberg, Froese and Dube with two.

- The Heat improved to 3-0 for the first time in team history.

- Official attendance on the night was 4,401.

UP NEXT

The Heat play host to Pacific Division foe Bakersfield Tuesday night at Stockton Arena, a 7 p.m. puck drop.

