Stars Extend Win Streak to Four After Tshiebwe's Record-Setting Night

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (12-9), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (12-8) (Atlanta Hawks affiliate), 119-96, Monday evening at the Maverik Center.

Salt Lake City was led by NBA veteran and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who netted a game-high 28 points (8-of-23 FG), five assists, and two steals. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe played bully in the paint, setting a new franchise-record with his 26 th double-double of the season with 14 points (5-of-8 FG) and 18 rebounds. Rookie guard Max Abmas also registered a highlight-worthy performance, netting 21 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

Early in the opening quarter, the teams traded baskets until a late triple from Abmas would put the team back on top, 24-23. The Stars' lead would remain intact through the remainder of the first, as they entered the second ahead, 31-26.

In the second, Salt Lake City led by as many as eight before taking a five-point, 55-50 lead into the break. The Stars would benefit from strong defense in the frame, holding their opponent to 32.0% field-goal shooting and 18.2% three-point shooting in the corner.

After the break, Salt Lake City got off to a slow start, seeing the Skyhawks come within one point of tying the game (57-56) less than two minutes into the quarter. The two teams would trade back-and-forth scoring during the following minutes before Salt Lake City erupted for an 11-0 scoring run, capped off by a Taevion Kinsey driving layup, as they took a 77-65 lead with 3:51 left in the quarter. Kinsey would account for six points in the frame as the Stars took a strong 13-point (86-73) advantage into the fourth.

In the fourth, Tshiebwe would net the final shot needed to record his 26 th double-double of the season, the most double-doubles in a single season in Stars' franchise history. After Tshiebwe's record-breaking shot, Salt Lake City would put on cruise control, extending their lead to as many as 25 points behind efficient three-point shooting from forward Keshawn Justice. Justice would finish the frame with a team-high nine points, all from beyond the arc, as Salt Lake City claimed victory over College Park, 119-96.

The Skyhawks were led by former Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley, who recorded a double-double, netting a game-high 28 points (13-of-17 FG) and grabbing 13 boards.

The Stars face the College Park Skyhawks once again on Wednesday, Feb. 26th. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

