Charge Acquire Alatishe

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Warith Alatishe with the Texas Legends

(Cleveland Charge) Warith Alatishe with the Texas Legends(Cleveland Charge)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge have acquired the rights to Warith Alatishe from the Texas Legends in exchange for the rights to Zhaire Smith, the team announced today. The trade does not require a physical.

Alatishe (6-7, 200, Oregon State) played in 34 total games for the Legends this year, averaging 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per game. He also played in the NBA G League with the Legends and Clippers the previous two seasons after going undrafted in 2022.

Smith played in 29 total games for the Charge this year, averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21.5 minutes per game. He originally joined the Charge as an affiliate player prior to the 2023-24 season.

The Charge hit the road for a pair of games against the Grand Rapids Gold beginning on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.