Cruise Win Streak Comes to an End with Late Three by Peterson
February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise News Release
DETROIT, Mich. - The Maine Celtics (15-10) were able to edge the Motor City Cruise (12-10) (107-104) with a late dagger by Drew Peterson. The Maine Celtics ended Motor City's six-game winning streak, and the club has now won nine of their last ten games.
The NBA G League Player of the Week, Daniss Jenkins continued his tremendous scoring with 28 points in the contest. Jenkins netted seven three-point field goals and recorded three steals. Detroit Pistons forward Bobi Klintman continued his assignment with Motor City and earned a double-double with 16 points and a career high of 12 assists. Tommy Rutherford shot 9-10 from the floor and scored a career high of 18 points and earned a double-double with 10 rebounds. Additionally, Dre'Shawn Allen made his debut with Motor City and scored 12 points after shooting 4-8 from the floor.
Along with his game-winning three for Maine, Drew Peterson scored 18 points to lead the Celtics to victory with six rebounds and assists. James Banks III followed with 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Additionally, the Maine Celtics shot 87.5% from the free-throw line as Motor City struggled with a 50% free-throw percentage, which was the main difference maker of tonight's contest.
The Motor City Cruise will look to get back in the win column as the team will travel to California to take on the San Diego Clippers on Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025
- Legends Fall Short in Road Battle against Sioux Falls Skyforce - Texas Legends
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard Taran Armstrong to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Williams' 40-Point Outburst Powers Force in 114-107 Comeback over Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Gold Comes up Short to the Charge 103-117 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Cruise Win Streak Comes to an End with Late Three by Peterson - Motor City Cruise
- Herd Unsuccessful against the Bulls - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Pulls off 15-Point Comeback, Beats Wisconsin on the Road - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Win in Grand Rapids - Cleveland Charge
- Peterson's Late Dagger Lifts Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Kendall Brown Signs Two-Way Contract with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Charge Acquire Alatishe - Cleveland Charge
- Legends Acquire Zhaire Smith in Trade with Cleveland Charge - Texas Legends
- Series Preview: vs Texas Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Oscar Tshiebwe records franchise-leading 26th double-double as Stars defeat Skyhawks, 119-96 - College Park Skyhawks
- Stars Extend Win Streak to Four After Tshiebwe's Record-Setting Night - Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Warriors Split Weekend Series with Oklahoma City, Falling to the Blue 134-125 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Cruise Win Streak Comes to an End with Late Three by Peterson
- Jenkins Earns Career High; Cruise Extend Win Streak to Six
- Cruise Set Franchise Record to Obtain Their Fifth Straight Win
- Motor City Cruises Past Windy City
- Jenkins Sets Career High in Motor City's Third Consecutive Win