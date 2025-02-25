Cruise Win Streak Comes to an End with Late Three by Peterson

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - The Maine Celtics (15-10) were able to edge the Motor City Cruise (12-10) (107-104) with a late dagger by Drew Peterson. The Maine Celtics ended Motor City's six-game winning streak, and the club has now won nine of their last ten games.

The NBA G League Player of the Week, Daniss Jenkins continued his tremendous scoring with 28 points in the contest. Jenkins netted seven three-point field goals and recorded three steals. Detroit Pistons forward Bobi Klintman continued his assignment with Motor City and earned a double-double with 16 points and a career high of 12 assists. Tommy Rutherford shot 9-10 from the floor and scored a career high of 18 points and earned a double-double with 10 rebounds. Additionally, Dre'Shawn Allen made his debut with Motor City and scored 12 points after shooting 4-8 from the floor.

Along with his game-winning three for Maine, Drew Peterson scored 18 points to lead the Celtics to victory with six rebounds and assists. James Banks III followed with 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Additionally, the Maine Celtics shot 87.5% from the free-throw line as Motor City struggled with a 50% free-throw percentage, which was the main difference maker of tonight's contest.

The Motor City Cruise will look to get back in the win column as the team will travel to California to take on the San Diego Clippers on Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

