Series Preview: vs Texas Legends

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 126-129 on 2/14/24 in Frisco, TX

All-Time Record: 16-15

Streak: L2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce looks to go 3-0 on a crucial homestand heading to the final month of the regular season, as the Western Conference playoff race tightens, with a two-game series against the Texas Legends tonight and Thursday.

Sioux Falls needed its biggest comeback of the regular season on Thursday to defeat the Iowa Wolves. They trailed by as many as 12 points in the final quarter, but ultimately took the 108-104 contest as three players scored 20+ points in the effort.

Miami assignee Keshad Johnson led the way with 23 points on 8-15 FGA, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a +12 +/-. HEAT two-way Josh Christopher added 22 points, while Alondes Williams added 24 points and seven assists (12 points and four assists in the fourth quarter). Caleb Daniels led off the bench with 21 points on 8-9 FGA (3-3 3PA) and a game-high +18 +/-.

The victory kept the Skyforce in the thick of playoff hunt with 13 games remaining. Sioux Falls sits a game out, with four teams between them and the sixth and final Western Conference playoff spot. However, only 2.5 games separates SXF from home court advantage in the opening round.

The Legends come into the game fresh off a 98-87 victory over the Rip City Remix on Sunday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Jazian Gortman led the way with 30 points on 11-21 FGA (4-5 3PA), four rebounds and four assists.

Gortman leads the Legends with 21.5 points per game on 42.4 FG%, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Texas is 4-1 when he scores 23+ points and 1-6 when he scores under that amount. Jarod Lucas comes into the contest third in the NBA GL in 3PM, with 69 on 42.5 3P%. He's produced eight games of five-plus 3PM this season.

Both teams meet again Thursday to finish the season series. SXF travels to Stockton to face the Kings on Saturday at 7:00 PM CST.

HOME COOKING

- Sioux Falls can tie a season best five-game home winning streak tonight with a victory over Texas.

- The Force is one of three teams to average 117 points and shoot over 50 FG% during the duration of their winning streak. The 107.3 points per game given up ranks eighth in the NBA GL, while opponent's 43.5 FG% ranks sixth, as well.

- When SXF gives up 107 points-or-less, they are 15-1 on the season.

1K DANIELS

- Skyforce guard Caleb Daniels is 11 points away from 1,000 career points in the NBA G League.

- He will join Alondes Williams as the only active players to score 1,000 points with Sioux Falls on the roster. Malik Williams sits at 915 points, while HEAT two-way Josh Christopher is at 870.

GO SHOW

- For the first time since late Nov./early Dec., HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson has posted consecutive games of 20+ points scored.

- The Force is 7-3 when Johnson scores 20+ points in a game.

USA! USA! USA!

- Skyforce forward Nassir Little and center Malik Williams have rejoined the Skyforce from Team USA for AmeriCup Qualifying. They helped secure a bid to the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Nicaragua this summer. The team also featured former Skyforce and HEAT two-way guard Javonte Smart, as well.

- Little netted 16 points on 6-8 FGA, six rebounds and a +20 +/- in a 105-83 victory over the Bahamas on Sunday to wrap up play in Group D.

