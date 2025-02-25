Golden State Warriors Sign Guard Taran Armstrong to Two-Way Contract

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed guard Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

Armstrong has spent the past two seasons playing in the National Basketball League (Australia) for the Cairns Taipans, with career averages of 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 25.4 minutes per game across 42 appearances. The 23-year-old, unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft, played two collegiate seasons at California Baptist (2021-23), averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game across 59 games (58 starts) for the Lancers. Armstrong was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in his first season at California Baptist and broke the program's single-game assists record with 15 assists against North Dakota on 12/7/2021.

Armstrong will wear #1 for the Warriors.

