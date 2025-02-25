Santa Cruz Warriors Split Weekend Series with Oklahoma City, Falling to the Blue 134-125

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Three separate Sea Dubs secured 20-point double-doubles as the Santa Cruz Warriors (12-8) dropped the second half of their weekend series against the Oklahoma City Blue (10-11), 134-125, at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night.

Two-way forward Jackson Rowe finished with a game-high 28-point and 11-rebound double-double. Guard Yuri Collins, on assignment from Golden State, contributed 23 points and 13 assists. Forward Blake Hinson logged 22 points in another high-scoring performance, and forward Donta Scott came off the bench to notch 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Forward Malevy Leons led the Blue in scoring with 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds and guard Cameron Brown followed with 22 points. Guard/forward Buddy Boeheim secured 21 points, and forward/center Justyn Hamilton collected 20 points and 15 rebounds off the bench. Center Noah Starkey rounded out the scoring for Oklahoma City with 19 points and six rebounds.

Oklahoma City opened the contest with a 12-2 run after the Warriors stumbled out of the gate with back-to-back turnovers and 1-of-4 shooting in the first three minutes of the game. Scott checked into the game and immediately provided a burst of energy, draining a pair of three-pointers and grabbing offensive rebounds to keep the possession arrow in the home side's favor and made it a five-point game at the halfway point of the first quarter. The Blue dominated the paint and outscored the Warriors by 12 points down low to give the visiting side a 36-19 advantage heading into the second quarter. The Sea Dubs fought to shrink the deficit early as Rowe and Collins combined for eight unanswered points to bring the score to 41-29. Despite 10 points in the quarter from Rowe, Santa Cruz was unable to overtake Oklahoma City in the latter half of the period and entered the break trailing 73-51.

The second half opened with both teams fighting for control as a 10-point Santa Cruz run was overshadowed by a seven-point surge from the Blue to start the third quarter. A 10-2 Oklahoma City push extended the visitors' lead to 90-63 at the 7:09 mark. Both sides continued to trade baskets, and 15 combined points from the home bench saw the Warriors narrow the gap to 20 points with less than three minutes left in the period. Santa Cruz was unable to connect on their last five shot attempts of the segment, and the Blue took a 107-84 margin into the final 12 minutes of the game. The home team entered the fourth quarter with a flurry of threes and a 4-point play from Rowe cut Oklahoma City's advantage to just 121-115 with 4:46 left in the contest. The Blue fought desperately to match Santa Cruz's scoring efforts as they stayed hot on their heels, 130-125, with just less than a minute remaining. Despite a 16-point performance from Rowe in the final quarter, the Warriors were unable to catch up and fell to the Blue, 134-125.

