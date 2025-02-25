Kendall Brown Signs Two-Way Contract with Brooklyn Nets

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets forward Kendall Brown has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The call-up marks the 16th in Long Island history, the fourth for the team this season and the first for Brown.

Brown has appeared in 20 regular season games (18 starts) for Long Island this season, recording averages of 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.3 minutes per game in addition to appearing in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games (nine starts) for the LI Nets, posting averages of 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.3 minutes per game. He previously appeared in 31 regular season games (all starts) across two seasons (2022-24) with the Indiana Mad Ants and holds career NBA G League averages of 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes per game across 51 games (49 starts). He was originally acquired by Long Island via trade with the Mad Ants on Oct. 26, 2024.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 21 career NBA games across two seasons (2022-24) with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 1.4 points in 4.9 minutes per game. The Cottage Grove, Minn., native was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and his draft rights were then traded to Indiana on June 24, 2022. Prior to beginning his professional career, Brown played one collegiate season (2021-22) at Baylor, appearing in 34 games (all starts) and recording averages of 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes per game. He received Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors during his lone season with the Bears.

