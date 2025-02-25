Gold Comes up Short to the Charge 103-117

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (10-13) struggled to gain momentum and fell short tonight against the Cleveland Charge (10-13) 103-117. The Gold was unable to hold a lead beyond the first couple minutes of the game, the Charge were able to extend their lead by as much as 17 points by the final quarter. Despite the Gold shooting well from the free throw line making 83.3% of their shots compared to just 57.1% for the Charge, the Gold struggled with turnovers. The team had 20 that cost them a total of 33 points compared to just 13 for 10 points for the Charge.

Two-Way player Spencer Jones recorded a double-double and was the lead scorer for the Gold tonight with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Charles Bediako recorded the second double-double of the night with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Two-Way player Trey Alexander recorded an additional 22 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds while Will Richardson and Tevian Jones also recorded points in the double-digits, Richardson with 15 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds and Jones reaching 12 points before being ejected for a flagrant foul halfway through the second.

Two-Way player Emoni Bates was the top offensive threat for the Charge tonight with 23 points and 3 rebounds. Elijah Hughes came off the bench to be a high scorer as well with 22 points, 3 steals and 2 rebounds. Feron Hunt recorded the only double-double for the Charge tonight with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. Two-Way player Luke Travers also performed well with 20 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Gold will face off against the Charge again this Friday February 28th in Van Andel Arena at 7:00pm. Fans can watch the game live at NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.