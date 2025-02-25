Peterson's Late Dagger Lifts Maine Celtics

DETROIT, Mich. - A three-pointer by Celtics Two-Way Player Drew Peterson with 2.4 seconds remaining lifted the Maine Celtics over the Motor City Cruise, 107-104 on Tuesday night.

Tied at 104 apiece, Peterson drilled the step-back dagger to help Maine earn a bounce back win over one of the hottest teams in the NBA G League. Maine improves to 15-10 and finishes the month of February with a 7-1 record. Motor City slips to 12-10 after suffering their first loss in the last seven games.

Peterson led the Celtics with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists on a night where Maine used a balanced attack to grind out a victory over the Cruise. Six Celtics players scored in double figures, with four of those coming off the bench to outscore Motor City's reserves 58-29. James Banks III was a force in the paint with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Hason Ward and Jay Scrubb each added 12 points for Maine.

Motor City was led by recent NBA G League Player of the Week selection Daniss Jenkins, who continued his hot streak with 28 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Tommy Rutherford posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Detroit Pistons assignee Bobi Klintman packed the stat sheet with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Celtics were without Two-Way guard JD Davison, who was with the Boston Celtics for their game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Maine overcame 27 total turnovers against the Cruise, and outscored Motor City in the paint, 62-44.

Maine claimed an early 4-0 lead, but Motor City quickly responded with a 10-2 run to put the Cruise up 10-6 with 8:31 to play in the first quarter. Jay Scrubb converted on a tough layup to give Maine a 21-16 advantage with 1:41 to play. After Tyrell Roberts knocked down a three, Tristan Enaruna found Scrubb for a one-handed slam in transition to give Maine a 26-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Enaruna and Roberts finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Scrubb picked up where he left off in the opening minute of the second quarter, scoring again in the paint to put Maine up by 10. The Celtics continued to get up and down in transition, and Donald Carey Jr. converted the layup with 9:15 left in the second quarter to put Maine up 35-24. Maine outrebounded Motor City 26-16 in the first half and an offensive rebound and layup by Kameron Warrens increased Maine's lead to 13 with 6:38 remaining. Motor City's Dre'Shawn Allen connected from deep with 4:07 left to pull the Cruise back within four with 4:07 remaining. Another three by Jenkins cut the lead down to three as Maine led the Cruise 54-51 at the break. Maine did most of their damage inside the paint in the first half, outscoring Motor City 36-16 around the rim. The Celtics shot just 3-18 (16.7%) from three in the first half as a team.

Motor City quickly cut the Maine lead to two, but a steal and score by Two-Way Player Anton Watson extended Maine's lead back to six early in the third quarter. The Cruise clawed back, as another big three by Jenkins pulled Motor City level with Maine at 67. Moments later, Trae Hannibal converted an easy two to give Motor City their first lead of the second half with 5:55 to play in the third. Trailing by one with under a minute to play, Enaruna finished a tough floater from five feet out plus the foul to put the Celtics back in front, 79-77. Motor City would score two more of their own in the final thirty seconds as both teams were tied at 79 to start the fourth quarter.

The Celtics started the fourth quarter with five consecutive points from Jordan Schakeland James Banks III to lead 84-79. Enaruna scored with 9:00 minutes left in the game to extend Maine's lead to seven points. Maine led by as many as nine, but the Cruise continued to create offense off of Maine turnovers. A steal and slam by Jenkins brought Motor City back within two, 94-92 with 5:24 remaining. The Cruise scored again off a Celtics turnover when Hannibal scored off a steal to tie the game back up at 101 apiece with 1:19 remaining. Peterson answered with a clutch triple from 30 feet out to put Maine back in front, 104-101 with one minute left. Looking for a shot to tie, Motor City turned to Jenkins and the reigning G League Player of the Week delivered his seventh triple of the night to tie the game at 104 with 8.7 seconds to go. Not to be outdone, Peterson answered with a dagger of his own. Peterson took his man one on one and drilled the step-back triple to put the Celtics back in front, 107-104 with just 2.4 seconds left on the clock. Jenkins' final shot was off the mark as Maine defeated Motor City 107-104, snapping a six-game winning streak for the Cruise.

Maine has now won 9 out of their last 10 games. The Celtics shot 43-81 (53.1%) from the floor and 9-33 (27.1%) from three. The Celtics outrebounded Motor City 44-37, improving to 13-3 in games this season when they out rebound their opponent. Motor City was 38-85 (44.7%) from the floor and 14-35 (40%) from beyond the arc.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Drew Peterson was the Player of the Game after leading Maine with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Peterson hit the game winning shot with just 2.4 seconds remaining to lock up another key win for the Celtics.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine gets some time off before they get back on the road to battle Grand Rapids. Celtics will face the Gold on March 4 at 11:00 a.m.

