Legends Acquire Zhaire Smith in Trade with Cleveland Charge

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have acquired forward Zhaire Smith (6-4, 205) from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for center Warith Alatishe, the team announced today.

Smith, a former Texas Tech standout, was a key piece of Texas Tech's 2018 Elite 8 team. In the 2018 NBA Draft, Smith was selected 16th overall by the Phoenix Suns before his draft rights were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent two seasons with Philadelphia, appearing in 15 games and averaging 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 9.8 minutes per game.

After being sidelined since the 2020 season, Smith has spent the last two seasons in the G League with the Cleveland Charge. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 33.0 minutes per game, shooting 53.9% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc. This season, in 29 games, Smith has posted 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 21.5 minutes per game, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Smith will be questionable for the Legends' game tonight, as they hit the road to face the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in on UEN or ESPN+.

