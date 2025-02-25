Windy City Pulls off 15-Point Comeback, Beats Wisconsin on the Road

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, surmounted a fourth-quarter comeback to down the Wisconsin Herd 106-104 on Tuesday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young led Windy City with 20 points, five assists, and three steals.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell added 19 points, six rebounds, and four blocks to the victory. Center David Muoka recorded his third consecutive double-double, ending with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while also snagging a game-high four steals. Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (16) and Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller (15) rounded out Windy City's five players in double figures.

The Herd came out hot, leading by 10 after the first. Wisconsin forward/center Henry Ellenson contributed 11 points in the opening frame. A back-and-forth second period put the Herd up a dozen heading into halftime. That lead would grow to 14 points before the final quarter, as Ellenson again dominated with a game-high 15 points in the third. The Bulls hit back in the fourth, taking the lead with under two minutes to play. Wisconsin tied things up with under a minute remaining, but a clutch three-pointer by Liddell with nine seconds left proved to be Windy City's dagger. Liddell and Freeman-Liberty combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Ellenson led the Herd, and all scorers, with 35 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Stephen Thompson Jr. also recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin guard James Akinjo was the only player to post a double-double including assists, ending with 15 points and 11 dimes.

The Bulls improve to 8-15 with their road victory while the Herd fall to 9-13.

Windy City returns home to face the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.