Charge Win in Grand Rapids

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Charge (10-13) defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (10-13), 117-103, at the Van Andel Arena on Tuesday night.

Cleveland took a 4-3 lead 1:47 into the start of the game and held an advantage the entire rest of the way that stretched to as many as 17. A trio of 20+ scorers led the Charge: Emoni Bates netted 23 on 8-of-19 shooting, Eli Hughes scored 22 of the bench with three steals, and Luke Travers scored 20 with four steals. Feron Hunt posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Grand Rapids was les by Spencer Jones and his double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds with four blocks and two steals. Trey Alexander scored 22 with six assists, while Charles Bediako added a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Gold. The season series between the two teams is now tied 2-2 heading into Friday's season series finale.

The two teams will meet again here in Grand Rapids on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.

