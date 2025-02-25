Legends Fall Short in Road Battle against Sioux Falls Skyforce

Sioux Falls, SD - The Texas Legends opened their two-game road trip against the Sioux Falls Skyforce Tuesday night, battling through a high-scoring affair but falling short 114-107.

The Legends came out firing, putting up 38 points in the first quarter behind strong offensive performances from Jazian Gortman and Phillip Wheeler. Texas led by as many as 14 points in the opening period before Sioux Falls found their rhythm, cutting the deficit to eight at the half.

Wheeler led the Legends with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Gortman added 18 points and a team-high six assists. Max Fiedler recorded a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

The third quarter proved to be the difference-maker, as Sioux Falls outscored Texas 33-19. Alondes Williams led all scorers with 40 points while adding eight assists. Malik Williams added 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Legends will look to bounce back in the second game of their back-to-back series against Sioux Falls. Tip-off is set for Thursday, February 27th at 6:30 p.m. CT, with fans able to catch the action live on UEN or ESPN+.

