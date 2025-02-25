Legends Fall Short in Road Battle against Sioux Falls Skyforce
February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Texas Legends opened their two-game road trip against the Sioux Falls Skyforce Tuesday night, battling through a high-scoring affair but falling short 114-107.
The Legends came out firing, putting up 38 points in the first quarter behind strong offensive performances from Jazian Gortman and Phillip Wheeler. Texas led by as many as 14 points in the opening period before Sioux Falls found their rhythm, cutting the deficit to eight at the half.
Wheeler led the Legends with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Gortman added 18 points and a team-high six assists. Max Fiedler recorded a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.
The third quarter proved to be the difference-maker, as Sioux Falls outscored Texas 33-19. Alondes Williams led all scorers with 40 points while adding eight assists. Malik Williams added 24 points and 13 rebounds.
The Legends will look to bounce back in the second game of their back-to-back series against Sioux Falls. Tip-off is set for Thursday, February 27th at 6:30 p.m. CT, with fans able to catch the action live on UEN or ESPN+.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025
- Legends Fall Short in Road Battle against Sioux Falls Skyforce - Texas Legends
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard Taran Armstrong to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Williams' 40-Point Outburst Powers Force in 114-107 Comeback over Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Gold Comes up Short to the Charge 103-117 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Cruise Win Streak Comes to an End with Late Three by Peterson - Motor City Cruise
- Herd Unsuccessful against the Bulls - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Pulls off 15-Point Comeback, Beats Wisconsin on the Road - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Win in Grand Rapids - Cleveland Charge
- Peterson's Late Dagger Lifts Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Kendall Brown Signs Two-Way Contract with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Charge Acquire Alatishe - Cleveland Charge
- Legends Acquire Zhaire Smith in Trade with Cleveland Charge - Texas Legends
- Series Preview: vs Texas Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Oscar Tshiebwe records franchise-leading 26th double-double as Stars defeat Skyhawks, 119-96 - College Park Skyhawks
- Stars Extend Win Streak to Four After Tshiebwe's Record-Setting Night - Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Warriors Split Weekend Series with Oklahoma City, Falling to the Blue 134-125 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Fall Short in Road Battle against Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Acquire Zhaire Smith in Trade with Cleveland Charge
- Texas Legends Waive Guard Matt Norman
- Legends Bounce Back with Commanding Win over Rip City Remix
- Legends Struggle Late in Loss to Rip City Remix