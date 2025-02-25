Williams' 40-Point Outburst Powers Force in 114-107 Comeback over Legends

February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce produced their second-straight double-digit comeback in a 114-107 victory over the Texas Legends, as Alondes Williams led the way with a season-high 40 points.

Sioux Falls (11-11) won its fifth-straight home game, which tied a season-high streak at the Sanford Pentagon. In his return from Team USA's AmeriCup Qualifiers, Malik Williams posted his 11th double-double in his last 15 games with 24 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high five steals.

Texas (7-13) erupted fort 38 first quarter points on 65 percent shooting from the field (13-20 FGA) and 71.4 percent from deep (5-7 3PA). Phillip Wheeler paced the team with 13 points off the bench on 4-6 FGA to help them take a 14-point lead to the second frame.

The Legends took a 58-31 lead to the 4:50 mark of the second quarter. Sioux Falls responded with a 23-4 run to end the half. Malik Williams posted 13 points and four rebounds in the frame, as the Skyforce trailed by eight points heading to the final 24 minutes.

Sioux Falls scored 15 points off nine Texas turnovers in the third quarter, as it helped command an 87-81 lead to the fourth frame.

Caleb Daniels secured his 1,000th career NBA G League point at the 11:43 mark of the period. Daniels finished with 11 points to lead the team off the bench. Alondes Williams netted 11 points in the last 12 minutes to complete the comeback.

The Skyforce moved to 15-1 when holding opponents to 107-or-less points and have done so in three-straight home games.

Wheeler finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Jazian Gortman added 18 points to round out top performers for Texas.

Both teams meet again on Thursday on Heritage Court, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST.

