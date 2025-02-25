Herd Unsuccessful against the Bulls
February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Windy City Bulls 106-104.
Henry Ellenson powered the Herd with a double-double of 35 points and 12 rebounds while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. James Akinjo added a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists.
The top scorers for the Windy City Bulls were Jahmir Young with 20 points and E.J. Liddell with 19 points.
Windy City connected on the first basket of the game, but Terence Davis was quick to match the basket. The Bulls continued to increase the lead, but Ibou Badji and Terence Davis combined for the next seven points to tie the game again. Henry Ellenson shot lights out the next two minutes raking in four straight baskets. A Justin Moore layup at the three-minute mark put the Herd on top for the first time. Wisconsin caught fire with an 11-3 run to close out the quarter up 31-21.
Ibou Badji converted a layup to start the second quarter, but the Bulls were right behind with six straight points. After a quiet two minutes, Terence Davis broke the silence with a shot beyond the arc to increase the Herd lead to eight. Windy City orchestrated a 9-3 streak to come within three late in the quarter. James Akinjo and Henry Ellenson shut down the comeback with back-to-back jump shots. Despite the close encounter, Wisconsin held on to end the quarter in their favor 54-42. Henry Ellenson commanded the Herd with 15 points in the first half.
Henry Ellenson secured a jump shot and three-pointer to open the third quarter for the Herd. The teams traded baskets until the Bulls knocked down sequential baskets to cut into the double-digit deficit. Wisconsin quickly restored their double-figure advantage following a James Akinjo layup and a Henry Ellenson shot from beyond the arc. Windy City battled back again to make it an eight-point game. Wisconsin scored the last three baskets of the quarter including two three-pointers to go ahead 85-71 at the break.
Stephen Thompson Jr. lit up the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring eight of the Herd's first 11 points. Windy City hit a streak of five baskets in a row to come within six midway through the quarter. Henry Ellenson slammed home a dunk to put the Bulls' run to rest. Nonetheless, Windy City continued to control the game scoring the next five points to make it a one-point game at the two-minute mark. A floater layup by the Bulls pushed them on top for the first time since the first quarter. Windy City followed with a set of free throws and a layup to further the distance. Wisconsin came roaring back with a three at the 28 second mark to make it a two-point game. On the other end, the Herd stole the ball and turned it around for a dagger three by Stephen Thompson Jr. to take the lead with 19 seconds remaining. The Bulls locked in and secured the win with a three-pointer at nine seconds. Windy City won 106-104.
The Wisconsin Herd will host Raptors 905 this Friday, February 28 with tip-off set for 7:00 P.M. CST.
https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-raptors-905-oshkosh-wisconsin-02-28-2025/event/0700615CBDF634BE.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
