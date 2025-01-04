Stars Blank Roadrunners 5-0 for First Win of 2025

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander ) Texas Stars' Kyle McDonald and Tucson Roadrunners' Artyom Duda in action(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander )

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Tucson Roadrunners 5-0 Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in front of a second straight sellout crowd of 6,778 fans.

The Stars scored twice in the final five minutes of the first period. Curtis McKenzie opened the scoring, finishing off a backhand pass from Chase Wheatcroft on the rush. Less than two minutes later, Kyle McDonald extended Texas's lead, burying a shot under the pads of Matthew Villalta after receiving a centering pass from Jack Becker in the right-wing corner.

Texas extended their lead early in the second period with a power-play goal. Emilio Pettersen capitalized on a loose puck in front of the net after a shot from Gavin White at the point bounced off of Villalta. The Stars added to their lead with a second power-play goal of the period. Antonio Stranges skated along the blue line, then threaded a pass to Matej Blümel at the right circle, where Blümel then fired a shot past Villalta's blocker.

The lone goal of the final period came from White, who scored his first career AHL goal. White netted the Stars' third power-play goal of the night, ripping a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that beat Villalta on the blocker side.

Remi Poirier was perfect tonight in the victory for the Stars as he stopped all 24 shots he faced. Villalta was credited with loss for the Roadrunners after stopping 24 of the 29 he faced.

The Stars now head to the land of Lincoln to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

