IceHogs Shut Out in Rosemont 4-0

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs were shutout Saturday night 4-0 against the Chicago Wolves inside Allstate Arena. Scott Morrow's hat trick powered Chicago at home.

The Wolves got two quick goals in the first period in the span of 59 seconds. First, it was defenseman Scott Morrow who snapped a one-timer past Drew Commesso. Less than a minute later, Ryan Suzuki fed Bradley Nadeau down by the goal line for the 2-0 lead.

In the middle frame, the Wolves extended the lead with another goal from Morrow. The blue liner was late to join the rush and found the puck in the slot, before snaping it far side. Rockford's penalty kill stood tall at the end of the 2nd period, killing off a full four-minute double-minor.

Rockford pushed in the 3rd and pulled Commesso for an extra attacker, but it was the Wolves that converted with Morrow scoring into the empty net for his hat trick.

Next up, the IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, January 5th. The puck drops in Rosemont at 3pm CT.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Wednesday, January 8th. Rockford takes on Texas for Salute to Elvis Night! Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

