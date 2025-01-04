Firebirds Hold on to Defeat Reign for First Win of 2025

The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Saturday night at Toyota Arena by the final score 4-3. Jani Nyman, Lleyton Roed, Ryan Winterton, and Max McCormick each scored for the Firebirds while Nikke Kokko made 32 saves to record his tenth win of the season.

QUICK NOTES

Jani Nyman scored the lone goal of the first period to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead at 11:01. The goal was Nyman's 10th of the season and came unassisted.

The Firebirds were awarded a powerplay early in the second period and seven seconds later, Lleyton Roed extended Coachella Valley's lead. After Brandon Biro won the faceoff, the puck rolled to Nik Brouillard who located Roed at the high slot. Roed quickly turned and put the puck towards the cage, going through a sea of bodies and into the net for his eighth of the season at 1:17.

Ontario pulled within a goal as Jack Studnicka redirected a shot from Caleb Jones to make it 2-1 at 4:30 of the second frame.

Coachella Valley regained their two-goal lead as Ryan Winterton converted off an Ontario defensive zone turnover. Winterton's strike was his 10th of the season and came unassisted at 16:14.

Max McCormick put the Firebirds up by three at 1:22 of the third period on a highlight reel pass from Brandon Biro for his seventh of the season.

The Reign added two goals, one on the powerplay from Samuel Fagemo and the other even-strength on a strike from Jeff Malott.

Ontario pulled their goaltender Erik Portillo with two minutes left in the third period, but the Reign could not find the equalizer.

Coachella Valley picked up the 4-3 win to move to 16-11-1-4 on the year.

The Firebirds' finished the game 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-1 on the powerplay.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko earned his tenth win of the season and made 32 saves on 35 shots.

Coachella Valley was outshot 35-23 by Ontario.

The Firebirds now have points in four straight games. The loss for the Reign ended their 10-game point streak.

