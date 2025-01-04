Reign Top Gulls, 4-1

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Three third period goals powered the Ontario Reign (19-8-0-1) to a 4-1 win over the San Diego Gulls (9-17-2-2) Friday night at Toyota Arena, the 10th straight game they've earned points from during a 9-0-0-1 stretch.

Jack Studnucka scored the game-winning goal early in the third, while Jeff Malott and Francesco Pinelli each added a goal and an assist and Caleb Jones registered two helpers. In net, Pheonix Copley improved his record to 10-4-0 on the year with 22 saves.

Date: January 3, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final SD 0 1 0 1 ONT 0 1 3 4

Shots PP SD 23 0/1 ONT 33 1/2

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Jeff Malott (ONT)

2. Jack Studnicka (ONT)

3. Caleb Jones (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Oscar Dansk

Next Game: Saturday, January 4 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.