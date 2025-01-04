IceHogs Open 2025 against the Wolves

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs open 2025 in Rosemont with a weekend series against the Chicago Wolves. The in-state rivals last met Dec. 1 when the IceHogs took a 6-3 win at the Allstate Arena.

Roster Moves Impact Rockford- The Chicago Blackhawks announced yesterday that they recalled Colton Dach from the IceHogs. Dach has 25 points in 30 games this season with Rockford. Forward Joey Anderson has been reassigned to Rockford. Anderson had 16 points in 14 games with the IceHogs last season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 13-13-3-1, 30 pts (5th Central Division)

Chicago: 16-10-2-0, 34 pts (3rd Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

On The Road Again- The IceHogs were on the road for nine of their thirteen games in the month of December. Rockford ended with a 7-4-2 mark in the final month of 2024 to solidify the fifth spot in the Central Division. The IceHogs posted a 4-3-2 record away from the BMO Center in December. Rockford will play a pair of games in Rosemont before hosting their first three-game homestand since early November.

IceHogs Top Scorers- Cole Guttman leads the way for the IceHogs with 26 points this season. The IceHogs' center has eight points in his active four-game point streak. Guttman checks in at 19th among all AHL skaters in points. Landon Slaggert is 2nd on the IceHogs among active skaters with 18 points (7G,11A). Slaggert had five points in his three game point streak that came to an end against the Wild on New Years Eve.

Scouting The Opponent- The Chicago Wolves enjoyed the month of December with an 8-2-1 record. Chicago sits in 3rd place in the Central Division and have won back-to-back games heading into the weekend against Rockford. Ryan Suzuki sits atop the Wolves scoring sheet with 22 points (3G,19A). Justin Robidas is behind Suzuki with 19 points (8G,11A). The IceHogs have a 1-3 record against the Wolves in the 2024-25 season.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.