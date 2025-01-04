LA Kings Loan Forward Andre Lee to Ontario

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings loaned forward Andre Lee to the Ontario Reign on Saturday.

Lee, 24, recently scored his first career NHL goal in a 3-0 win for the Kings against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. In 19 games with Los Angeles this season, Lee has posted a goal and two assists. With Ontario, the forward has suited up for four contests, scoring two points with a goal and an assist.

The Karlstad, Sweden native has played in parts of four seasons with the Reign, scoring 26 points in 109 career games on 15 goals and 11 assists. A year ago, Lee set AHL career-highs in goals (8), assists (5) and points (13) while appearing in 36 contests.

The Reign are set for a Saturday night tilt in Ontario against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

