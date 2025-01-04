Wolf Pack Blanked 5-0 by Penguins

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack were shutout for the third time this season on Saturday evening, dropping a 5-0 decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Wolf Pack began the game controlling possession, outshooting the Penguins 8-1. An offensive zone penalty put the Penguins on the power play, however, turning the momentum toward the home side.

Shortly after the power play, chaos ensued in the Wolf Pack's zone. A shot bounced off the glove of Talyn Boyko and came to Sebastian Aho, who fired a second shot on goal. Boyko denied the rebound, but the puck pinballed behind the net to Rutger McGroarty.

McGroarty collected possession and wrapped around his fourth goal of the season at 13:44.

Chad Ruhwedel had the best Wolf Pack chance of the period, splitting a pair of defenders and generating a breakaway. His backhand bid beat Filip Larsson but dinged the iron to keep the Pens up 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Wolf Pack got into penalty trouble early in the second period, taking a pair of minors at 1:20 and 4:47. It was the penalty at 4:47, a hooking call assessed to Blade Jenkins, that would help the Penguins extend their lead.

Vasily Ponomarev threaded a pass to the backdoor for McGroarty, who beat Boyko by the blocker for his second goal of the game at 5:11.

The goal marked McGroarty's first career multi-goal game in the AHL.

Despite a largely back-and-forth period in which each side had their chances, the Penguins were able to extend the lead to 3-0 at 18:25.

Filip Král won puck possession behind the Wolf Pack goal, keeping the pressure on. Král connected with Ponomarev to the left of the net, who quickly fired a shot that beat Boyko.

The goal was Ponomarev's fourth against the Wolf Pack this season and his sixth overall.

Emil Bemström put the result to rest with two goals in the third period. Just 36 seconds in, Bemström took a pass from Mac Hollowell in the right-wing circle and ripped his eleventh goal of the season by Boyko.

Then, at 10:54, Bemström potted his 12 th goal of the season to make it a 5-0 affair.

The Wolf Pack continue their four-game road trip tomorrow afternoon when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

