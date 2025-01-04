Preview: Islanders vs. Americans

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders' first game of 2025 pits them against the Rochester Americans (20-9-3-0) at 5 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. In fact, six of the next seven games will take place on home ice, where the Isles will face five different opponents. The Islanders (7-19-2-2) enter the new year following their best offensive performance of the season, beating the Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-5, on the road last Saturday. Matt Maggio scored twice, recorded a career-high four points, and had a career-best +4 rating, while Liam Foudy also scored two goals and Gemel Smith notched two assists. Bridgeport set new season highs in goals (7) and shots (42) to earn its second straight win on the road.

ISLANDERS VS. AMERICANS

Today's game is the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Amerks this season, and their only matchup in Connecticut. They won't meet again until Mar. 28 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. The Islanders went 1-0-0-1 against the Americans last season, earning a 4-3 overtime win in their 2023-24 season opener on Oct. 13, 2023 before suffering a 5-4 shootout loss on Apr. 7, 2024 at home. In fact, each of the last six meetings and eight of the last nine have gone past regulation.

VIEW FROM ROCHESTER

The Buffalo Sabres' affiliate carries a five-game winning streak into tonight's contest, the longest active streak in the Eastern Conference. Rochester is also on a seven-game winning streak on the road and has racked up 43 points on the season, leading the Eastern Conference as of this morning. Last time, AHL rookie Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored twice and Brett Murray recorded his league-leading ninth goal on the power play in a 5-2 win at Springfield. Devon Levi (11-2-1) made 33 saves, and ranks eighth in the AHL with a 2.19 GAA. He is tied for fourth in wins. Graham Slaggert leads the AHL in shorthanded goals (4) and the Amerks pace the league in shots on goal per game (32.56).

TYCE AS NICE

Tyce Thompson has scored a goal in back-to-back games for just the second time in his pro career, and first time since Apr. 1-2, 2022 as a member of the Utica Comets. Three of Thompson's four goals on the season have come in the last four games. He has 10 points (3g, 7a) in 19 career games against the Amerks, facing them frequently as a member of the Comets and Binghamton Devils.

MAGGIO THE MAGIC MAN

Matt Maggio scored two goals for the second time in his career last Saturday, leading the way to a 7-5 victory in Springfield. The second-year forward, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Nov. 25, added two assists for a career-high four points. Maggio jumped to seventh on the team in scoring with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 26 appearances, and now has 41 points (19g, 22a) in 90 professional games. He finished second among all Bridgeport players in goals (16) and ranked fifth in points (27) during his rookie season in 2023-24.

QUICK HITS

Liam Foudy carries a team-best, three-game point streak into tonight's contest (3g, 1a)... Foudy paces the Islanders with a +4 rating and shares the team lead with Brian Pinho in shots (81)... Marc Gatcomb has six points in his last six games (2g, 4a)... Bridgeport recalled forward Riley Piercey from Worcester (ECHL) on Wednesday, and sent defenseman Cam McDonald to the Railers on Thursday... Piercey could make his AHL debut tonight... Bridgeport is 0-3-0-0 against North Division opponents this season, most recently falling to the Laval Rocket, 6-2, on Dec. 15.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (14-18-7): Last: 2-1 L vs. Toronto, Thursday -- Tomorrow at Boston, 6:00 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (12-17-1-3): Last: 4-3 SOL vs. Reading, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Reading, 6:05 p.m. ET

