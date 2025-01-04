Early Goals Halt Griffins in 2-1 Setback
January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Joe Snively and Nate Danielson battle Milwaukee Admirals' Jake Livingstone and Anthony Angello
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Brianna Nevins/Admirals)
MILWAUKEE -- A hectic first period saw the Grand Rapids Griffins fall into an early deficit, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at the Panther Arena.
The Griffins' lone tally was a short-handed goal from Dominik Shine, good for his 10th goal of the year and his fifth point in the last six outings (5-1-6). The short-handed score was Grand Rapids' fifth of the season and its second against the Admirals in five meetings. Sebastian Cossa saved 18 shots in his first appearance since Dec. 17 when the Griffins faced Texas. Despite the loss, Cossa sustained a .918 save percentage and a 2.30 goals-against average.
Just 17 seconds into the game, Ryan Ufko gave the Admirals the lead with a shot from the blue line. A Grand Rapids penalty put Milwaukee on the power play at 2:57 and Kyle Marino scored a power-play goal to extend the Admirals' lead to two with 15:27 remaining in the first. The Griffins found themselves shorthanded once again at 4:56, but following a faceoff win, Shine broke away into the Admirals zone. Maneuvering around defenders, Shine found space and ripped a slapshot into the back of the net from the high slot with 14:52 left in the period, cutting the deficit to one. Grand Rapids remained determined to tie the score, but shots from Joe Snively and Tim Gettinger ricocheted off the post in the final five minutes. Even with a 14-6 shot advantage in the frame, the Griffins exited the period down one.
The second frame was a stalemate on both sides. The Griffins failed to score on their lone power-play chance but killed off a penalty of their own at 8:51. With 33 seconds remaining in the period, Elmer Soderblom nearly tied the game for Grand Rapids with a rebound shot attempt, but Matthew Murray barely gloved down the backhanded try.
The Griffins attempted to catch the Admirals in the final period, earning two power-plays, but they failed to find the back of the net. Grand Rapids pulled Cossa with 2:16 remaining to put the extra attacker on. However, the Griffins were unable to capitalize, as they fell 2-1.
Notes
The loss by Grand Rapids snapped a five-game point streak on the road, dating back to Dec. 14 (4-0-1-0).
The Griffins outshot their opponent for the ninth time this season, sporting a 28-20 advantage.
Grand Rapids will kick off a five-game homestand next Friday against Manitoba.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1
Milwaukee 2 0 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Ufko 3 (Rolston, Angello), 0:17. 2, Milwaukee, Marino 2 (Rolston, O'Reilly), 4:33 (PP). 3, Grand Rapids, Shine 10 5:08 (SH). Penalties-Rychlovsky Gr (hooking), 2:57; Doucet Gr (hooking), 4:56; Marino Mil (slashing), 19:20.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Shine Gr (tripping), 2:54; Kemell Mil (holding), 8:51.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Rychlovsky Gr (high-sticking), 8:27; Livingstone Mil (tripping), 10:45; Dries Gr (slashing), 11:32.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 14-8-6-28. Milwaukee 6-8-6-20.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Milwaukee 1 / 5.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-6-3 (20 shots-18 saves). Milwaukee, Murray 9-4-3 (28 shots-27 saves).
A-6,300
Three Stars
1. MIL Murray (W, 27 saves); 2. MIL Marino (game-winner); 3. MIL Ryder Rolston (two assists)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 20-10-3-0 (43 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.
Milwaukee: 16-10-1-3 (36 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 8 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Joe Snively and Nate Danielson battle Milwaukee Admirals' Jake Livingstone and Anthony Angello
(Brianna Nevins/Admirals)
