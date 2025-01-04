P-Bruins Battle Back for Point in Shootout Loss to Bears

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins battled back from a three-goal deficit in the first period to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at the Giant Center. Forward Vinni Lettieri netted the tying goal and added an assist, while Patrick Brown and Riley Tufte also found the back of the net.

How It Happened

Pierrick Dubé redirected a feed from the left circle across the goal line, giving Hershey a 1-0 lead with 13:27 remaining in the first period. Spencer Smallman's shot from the left circle ramped off a defender's stick and inside the near post, extending the Bears' lead to 2-0 with 6:51 to play in the first frame. While on a 4-on-3 power play, Mike Sgarbossa flicked a shot from the bottom of the right circle inside the near post, giving Hershey a 3-0 lead with 4:21 left in the first period. While playing 5-on-3, Lettieri fed a pass from the left circle to Brown at the crease, where he directed the puck past the goaltender for a power play goal, cutting the Bears' lead to 3-1 with 47 seconds left in the first period. Fabian Lysell received a secondary assist. Tufte collected a loose puck in the low slot, toe dragged around a defender and fired a shot inside the right post, cutting the Hershey lead to 3-2 with 10:21 remaining in the second period. John Farinacci and Billy Sweezey received the assists. Lettieri knocked in a rebound from the left post off of Georgii Merkulov 's shot, tying the game at 3-3 with 1:33 to play in the second frame. Jeffrey Viel was credited with a secondary assist. Luke Philp scored the lone goal of the shootout in the fourth round.

Stats

Lettieri's tally was his team leading 12th of the season. Tufte has three goals in his last two games. Brown extended his point streak to four games. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 31 of 34 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots. The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 5-for-6. The Providence Bruins fall to 17-11-3-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Hershey to face the Bears on Sunday, January 5 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

