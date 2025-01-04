Crunch Downed by Phantoms, 3-2, in Overtime
January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
After going down by two goals, the Crunch rallied back and tied the game with just 16 seconds remaining to force overtime and earn a point. The loss snaps the team's four-game winning streak, but the Crunch extend their home points streak to eight games. Syracuse is now 15-9-5-3 on the season as Lehigh Valley picks up the first win in the four-game season series between the clubs.
Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 26-of-29 shots. Parker Gahagen turned aside 20-of-22 between the pipes for the Phantoms. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on their lone man-advantage, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.
The Phantoms were first on the board halfway through the opening frame. Rodrigo Abols forced a turnover along the boards and poked the puck out to the left circle for Alexis Gendron to score with a wrister. Helge Grans doubled the lead with a snipe from the top of the right circle late in the period.
The Crunch stole one back with just 1:08 remaining in the second period. Joel Teasdale fired the puck into the zone and around the boards where Jesse Ylonen grabbed it along the right wall and threw it on net. The puck went off a Phantom and across the goal line while Gahagen was out of position.
Syracuse rallied back to force overtime when they potted the equalizer with just 16 seconds remaining in the game. Derrick Pouliot ripped a shot from the point that went straight up in the air and dropped next to the goal line for Gabriel Fortier to bat in.
Brendan Furry scored the game-winner for Lehigh Valley 2:02 into the extra frame.
The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.
Crunchables: Jesse Ylonen has goals in back-to-back games...The Crunch are on an eight-game home points streak.
