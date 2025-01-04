Jobst Returns to Lead Americans over Islanders

January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Alex Jefferies scored his fourth power-play goal of the season on Saturday, but the Bridgeport Islanders (7-20-2-2), American Hockey League Affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped a 6-3 final to the Rochester Americans (21-9-3-0) at Total Mortgage Arena.

Former Bridgeport forward Mason Jobst led the Amerks' offense with two goals, helping Rochester earn its sixth consecutive win and eighth straight on the road. It's the second time in the last three games that he's scored twice. Aleksandr Kisakov racked up one goal and one assist, while Felix Sandstrom (6-4-1) made a season-high 36 saves.

Half of Jefferies' eight goals on the season have come on the power play, tying Brian Pinho for the team lead. Liam Foudy and William Dufour also found the back of the net on Saturday. Foudy extended his point streak to four games and has racked up five points (4g, 1a) during that stretch.

The Islanders struck first in the opening three minutes when Sam Bolduc created a turnover and flipped the puck ahead to Foudy, who darted straight north for a breakaway. Foudy launched a wrister from the slot past Sandstrom's glove to give Bridgeport a 1-0 lead.

The Amerks responded midway through the first period, scoring twice in the span of 2:53 to take their first lead. At the 8:52 mark, Jobst received a pass from Kale Clague and snapped a quick shot behind starter Henrik Tikkanen (1-6-0) to even the score at 1-1. Shortly after, Kisakov brought the puck over the blue line and fired it home from the right circle at 11:45. It went under Tikkanen's glove and into the back of the cage.

The Islanders enjoyed a four-minute power play to begin the second frame, as Ty Tullio was accessed a double minor for high sticking at the end of the first. The Islanders benefited 59 seconds in when Jefferies beat Sandstrom from the right circle to make it 2-2, assisted by Calle Odelius and Chris Terry.

Rochester's morale wasn't down for long, as Graham Slaggert scored a shorthanded goal on the same penalty kill just 54 seconds later. He notched his league-leading fifth shorthanded tally under Tikkanen's left pad to put the Amerks back on top 3-2.

At 4:40 of the second, Jobst got the best of Tikkanen again for his second goal of the night. It was the last puck that Tikkanen faced, as Rick Kowalsky made a change and called upon Jakub Skarek in relief. Skarek stopped all nine shots he faced in the final 34:20 of a no decision.

The Islanders inched closer and made the game manageable when Cam Thiesing chopped a rebound off the crossbar that caused the puck to flutter into the air, and created a follow-up try for Dufour. After Tyson Kozak was unable to clear it, Dufour slid the puck into an open net for his fifth goal of the season, making it 4-3.

Bridgeport outshot Rochester 16-7 in the third period, but Sandstrom stood tall and the Amerks potted two empty-net goals to seal a 6-3 victory.

Bridgeport's power play went 1-for-5, while the penalty kill was perfect (2-for-2). Despite the loss, the Islanders led in shots overall, 39-23.

It was the first head-to-head meeting since Mar. 8, 2019 that did not go to overtime.

Next Time Out: The Islanders look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 3 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

