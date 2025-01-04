Comets Drop Home Game to Senators, 7-2

Utica, NY - In the midst of a three game homestand, the Comets stepped on the ice against the Belleville Senators, a divisional opponent that was directly above them in the North standings. The previous matchup between the two teams was days ago on New Year's Eve when Utica escaped Belleville with two-points in an overtime victory. On Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Comets were hopeful to once again pullout a victory and acquire two more points in the standings. But with the Senators scoring six unanswered goals until the Comets answered back, the deficit was too much to overcome, and the Comets were defeated by their North division rival in a 7-2 final.

In the opening period, the Senators used a five-on-three powerplay to beat Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter on a one-timer at 3:29 by Wyatt Bongiovanni putting Utica down, 1-0. This was followed up later in the period as Hayden Hodgson moved into the Comets zone and wristed a shot off the post and in on Poulter at 16:56. When the period concluded, the Comets were down 2-0.

During the middle frame, the Comets allowed another powerplay goal to Bongiovanni at 1:24 which put the Comets behind, 3-0. Later, as the Jan Jenik set a pass that deflected off a Comets player's stick and into the Utica net at 6:18, it up the Comets down 4-0 and this ended the night for Poulter. Jeremy Brodeur stood in the net for Utica but it didn't stop the Senators from striking again after Angus Crookshank scored at 7:44. With the Comets down 5-0, Belleville scored another one after Max Guenette hit the back of the net at 18:51. The Comets found some life after Joe Gambardella scored with just 11 seconds left in the period for his second of the year. The game saw the Comets down 6-1 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period of the game, Bongiovanni scored his hattrick goal at 9:02 on a rebound chance put the Senators up, 7-1. Brian Halonen scored a powerplay goal with just 10 seconds left but when the final seconds clicked off the clock, the Comets lost the game, 7-2.

The Comets are back at it Wednesday, January 8th against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

