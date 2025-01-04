Reign Downed by Firebirds
January 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
Storyline: Despite holding a 35-23 edge in shots on goal, the Ontario Reign's (19-9-0-1) third period comeback came up short as the team was unable to overcome a third period deficit and fell 4-3 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (16-11-1-4) on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.
All three Reign goals came from players who also scored the previous night before during a win over San Diego on Friday, with Jack Studnucka, Samuel Fagemo and Jeff Malott each finding the back of the net while Charles Hudon returned to the lineup and earned two assists.
Date: January 4, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final CV 1 2 1 4 ONT 0 1 2 3
Shots PP CV 23 1/1 ONT 35 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Nikke Kokko (CV)
2. Charles Hudon (ONT)
3. Ryan Winterton (CV)
W: Nikke Kokko
L: Erik Portillo
Next Game: Wednesday, January 8 at Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | Lee's Family Forum
